Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Short Interest Update

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 296,527 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 389,991 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,947,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,947,133 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 3,120,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,869,000 after purchasing an additional 913,432 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,319,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 353,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,637,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 345,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 199,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.