Short Interest in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Decreases By 25.1%

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,896 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 106,687 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 101,784 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,318. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $665.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

