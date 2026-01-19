Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI) Price Target to GBX 300

Raspberry Pi (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 380 to GBX 300 in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

Raspberry Pi Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of LON:RPI traded down GBX 16.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 283.20. The stock had a trading volume of 375,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,988. The company has a market cap of £547.65 million and a P/E ratio of 61.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.49. Raspberry Pi has a 12 month low of GBX 260 and a 12 month high of GBX 780.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raspberry Pi news, insider David Ranken Gammon acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 per share, with a total value of £36,720. Also, insider Eben Upton CBE acquired 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, for a total transaction of £59,422.17. Insiders purchased 39,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,593 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raspberry Pi

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

