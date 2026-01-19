Best Small Cap Stocks To Research – January 19th

Venus Concept, Spring Valley Acquisition, and Redwire are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business risk than large-cap firms, so investors typically use them for diversification and long-term growth while accepting increased risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Venus Concept (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Redwire (RDW)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

