Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Raised by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $981.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,051.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,174.70.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

