Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $192.30 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $129.33 and a 52-week high of $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector. The sector is made up of companies that provide communications services primarily through fixed-line, cellular, wireless, high-bandwidth, and/or fiber-optic cable networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.