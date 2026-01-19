Inv Vk Invt Ny $VTN Shares Bought by North Ground Capital

North Ground Capital grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny (NYSE:VTN – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the quarter. North Ground Capital’s holdings in Inv Vk Invt Ny were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inv Vk Invt Ny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inv Vk Invt Ny by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Inv Vk Invt Ny alerts:

Inv Vk Invt Ny Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Inv Vk Invt Ny has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Inv Vk Invt Ny Dividend Announcement

About Inv Vk Invt Ny

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade New York municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Invt Ny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.