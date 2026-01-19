Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 29,849 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,467,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,785,000 after buying an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,424,000 after buying an additional 4,028,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,108,000 after acquiring an additional 163,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,904,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,534,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,967,000 after acquiring an additional 934,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

