Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$19.84 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.71 and a 1 year high of C$21.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.85. The firm has a market cap of C$15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.82%.The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap?leach and carbon?in?leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development?stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

