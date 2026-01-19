Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAPP shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.63. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $85,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 296,991 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,579.55. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,833 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $172,890.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 567,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,832,941.32. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 56,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,055,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,547,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

