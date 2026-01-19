TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $82,641.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $34,686.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,530.40. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,398 shares of company stock valued at $197,279 in the last 90 days. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 140.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 212.38% and a net margin of 2.64%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

