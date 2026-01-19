Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,266,393 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 6,023,811 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,022,407 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Vertex Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on Vertex in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,348,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter worth $88,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 231.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,097 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,381,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 2,730.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 1,296,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.