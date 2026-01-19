Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.17.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $535.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $566.32 and its 200 day moving average is $511.86. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,904.12. This represents a 51.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

