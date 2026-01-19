Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.17.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,798,904.12. This represents a 51.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock worth $63,533,844 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Evexia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?3 update on IS?001 imaging drug — Intuitive advanced its Phase?3 study aimed at reducing ureter injuries in robotic colorectal surgery, a safety-focused adjoint that could expand the company’s addressable offering and reinforce surgical?safety differentiation. Intuitive Surgical Advances Phase 3 Imaging Drug
- Positive Sentiment: daVinci systems demand highlighted — Company commentary and industry coverage say system performance “exceeded expectations” and Intuitive is pushing for more placements, supporting procedure growth and recurring consumable revenue. Intuitive says daVinci systems ‘exceeded expectations,’ it wants more
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — At least some brokers (e.g., Bernstein) have reiterated buy ratings, signaling continued sell?side conviction in ISRG’s long?term growth profile despite near?term noise. Bernstein Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Positive Sentiment: Investor take: “buying the dip” narratives are emerging — Several bullish commentaries argue the pullback is an entry point given Intuitive’s wide moat, recurring consumables and procedure tailwinds. Intuitive Surgical: Buying The Dip On This Wide-Moat Compounder
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts preparing for Q4 — Preview pieces outline the metrics (procedures, system placements, ASPs, margin drivers) that will matter when full Q4 results and guidance details arrive; these previews can amplify volatility around the print. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage commentary roundup — Coverage pieces remind investors that analyst ratings and model changes often move shares; they’re useful context but not a definitive signal by themselves. Brokers Suggest Investing in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- Negative Sentiment: Preliminary Q4 revenue reaction — Although Intuitive reported strong preliminary Q4 and full?year revenue growth, shares dipped as investors parsed procedure trends, margin dynamics and what management said about demand cadence. That disconnect between a beat and stock action is a key reason for the pullback. Intuitive Surgical Stock Dips on Q4 Preliminary Revenue Results
- Negative Sentiment: Softer 2026 outlook flagged — Company commentary and reporting point to a softer 2026 outlook that trimmed forward expectations, which is the primary negative driver behind today’s weakness. Intuitive Surgical Sets Softer 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction analysis — Coverage asking “why did shares dive?” notes investors punished the stock for guidance/trajectory concerns despite the beat, illustrating that forward commentary and margin clarity matter more than one?time beats. Intuitive Surgical Crushed Fourth-Quarter Forecasts. So Why Did Shares Dive?
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
