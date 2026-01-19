BankUnited (BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $279.7620 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.18%. BankUnited’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $95,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 158.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

Featured Articles

