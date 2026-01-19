Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Freedom in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Freedom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Freedom currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Freedom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $126.00 on Friday. Freedom has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 648.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Freedom by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Through its subsidiaries, the company caters to retail, institutional, and corporate clients by offering access to global capital markets, equity and fixed-income trading, and research-driven investment strategies.

The firm’s product suite includes online and over-the-counter brokerage platforms, margin lending, securities underwriting, and M&A advisory services.

