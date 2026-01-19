Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Decreases By 38.1%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,181 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 19,673 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 233,898 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI remained flat at $13.90 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 278,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

