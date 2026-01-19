Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Carrier Global stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 12/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) on 12/18/2025.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. 8,978,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,129. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARR

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.