Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,138,907 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 1,511,054 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,026 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.25 price target on Green Dot and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

In other news, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $98,576.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,869.55. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $169,617.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,413.57. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.