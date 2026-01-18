Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,664,103 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 20,508,579 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,196,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,196,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,320,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,551,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,246,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,661,000 after buying an additional 6,773,228 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,672.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,304,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,502 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,834,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 6,256,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,466,000 after buying an additional 2,891,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

