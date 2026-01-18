Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 110,894 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 145,361 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 189,170 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 202,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,270. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $134.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

