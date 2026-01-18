Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Expands By 26.9%

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,334 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 19,169 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,221 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 4,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 million, a P/E ratio of 207.02 and a beta of 0.80. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $42.15.

Get Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG raised its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.