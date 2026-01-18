Short Interest in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Decreases By 34.9%

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 488,793 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 750,530 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4%

FXU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXU. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

