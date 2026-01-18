Short Interest in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT) Declines By 34.5%

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,321 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 5,072 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of DCMT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle. DCMT was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

