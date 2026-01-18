Short Interest in Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Decreases By 23.0%

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,192 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 5,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Planet Image International Price Performance

NASDAQ YIBO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,713. Planet Image International has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Planet Image International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Planet Image International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Planet Image International

(Get Free Report)

Planet Image International, Inc (NASDAQ: YIBO) is a provider of digital printing solutions focused on the issuance of secure identification and promotional cards. Through its PIID Solutions division, the company develops, manufactures and distributes desktop and inline card printers, consumables such as ribbons and laminates, as well as photo capture and card design software. Its offerings support a range of use cases including employee badges, student and visitor ID cards, event passes and loyalty cards.

In addition to its core hardware and consumable products, Planet Image International delivers professional services that encompass system integration, on-site installation, technical support and user training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Image International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Image International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.