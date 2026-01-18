WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU) Short Interest Update

WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 480 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 767 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEN Acquisition Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:WENNU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. WEN Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in WEN Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in WEN Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

WEN Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

