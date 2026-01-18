Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.27. 111,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 44,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

