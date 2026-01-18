Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.27. 111,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 44,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
