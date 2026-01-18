Avon Protection (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Trading 7.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.81 and last traded at C$26.81. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.90.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.74.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

About Avon Protection

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc is a manufacturer of advanced respiratory protection and personal protective equipment for military, first responder and industrial markets. The company develops and supplies a range of gas masks, respirators, filters and related equipment designed to guard against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats as well as airborne particulates encountered in firefighting and industrial applications.

Its product portfolio includes battle-focused CBRN protective masks, powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs), emergency escape hoods and collective protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.