Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.4306 and last traded at $14.57. 156,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 144,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a Germany-based residential real estate company headquartered in Bochum that owns, manages and develops rental housing. Its core activities center on long-term residential leasing, property and facility management, maintenance and modernization of apartment portfolios, and project development. Vonovia provides tenant services and operational support to maintain and upgrade its buildings, with an increasing focus on energy-efficiency measures and building refurbishments to modernize stock and reduce operating costs.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington and adopted the Vonovia name following a period of consolidation and growth; it has expanded through a series of acquisitions to become one of the largest residential landlords in Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.