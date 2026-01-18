BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,223 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 138,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,737 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BKYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 73,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,372. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 70.23%.The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKYI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

