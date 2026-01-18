Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,253 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 9,374 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BETRW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Better Home & Finance International Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker BETRW. The company was formed to identify and acquire one or more businesses, with a focus on consumer, retail, fintech and other internet-enabled sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. Better Home & Finance completed its initial public offering in May 2021, raising gross proceeds of approximately $100 million.

As a blank check company, Better Home & Finance has not yet begun commercial operations or generated revenue.

