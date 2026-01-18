Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $58.73. 21,028,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 21,591,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

