Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Receives $53.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.5833.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bullish from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get Bullish alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bullish

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullish

Trending Headlines about Bullish

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy on Bullish, emphasizing conviction in the company’s institutional digital-asset platform despite an upcoming IPO lock-up unlock that could create volatility. Rosenblatt reiterates buy on Bullish even as IPO unlock looms

Rosenblatt reiterated a Buy on Bullish, emphasizing conviction in the company’s institutional digital-asset platform despite an upcoming IPO lock-up unlock that could create volatility. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage and deep-dive write-ups highlight continued Wall Street interest in BLSH, summarizing multiple analyst perspectives that keep the stock on investors’ radar. This ongoing coverage can support demand into catalysts such as earnings. Deep Dive Into Bullish Stock: Analyst Perspectives

Recent analyst coverage and deep-dive write-ups highlight continued Wall Street interest in BLSH, summarizing multiple analyst perspectives that keep the stock on investors’ radar. This ongoing coverage can support demand into catalysts such as earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish set its Q4 2025 earnings release and conference call for Feb. 5, 2026 — a clear near-term catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance. Investors are positioning ahead of that date. Bullish to announce fourth quarter 2025 financial results

Bullish set its Q4 2025 earnings release and conference call for Feb. 5, 2026 — a clear near-term catalyst that could drive volatility depending on results and guidance. Investors are positioning ahead of that date. Neutral Sentiment: Market and technical context: shares are trading above the previous session, but remain below the 50?day moving average. Volume today is slightly below average, and the stock sits well off its 12?month high — factors that can amplify moves around news. (Background market data)

Market and technical context: shares are trading above the previous session, but remain below the 50?day moving average. Volume today is slightly below average, and the stock sits well off its 12?month high — factors that can amplify moves around news. (Background market data) Neutral Sentiment: Wider crypto-market developments — for example, positive regulatory/market signals for tokens like XRP — can indirectly support interest in digital-asset platforms such as Bullish, but the impact is speculative and depends on trading volumes and custody demand. XRP Holds Technical Footing as Ripple’s Expanding Global Regulatory Footprint Strengthens Bullish Narrative

Wider crypto-market developments — for example, positive regulatory/market signals for tokens like XRP — can indirectly support interest in digital-asset platforms such as Bullish, but the impact is speculative and depends on trading volumes and custody demand. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target on BLSH from $55 to $52 while keeping a Buy rating — the cut signals more tempered near-term upside and highlights risks (including potential selling when IPO lock-ups expire). That target reduction may cap some optimism. Analyst price-target change noted by Benzinga

Bullish Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BLSH traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $39.01. 1,141,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73. Bullish has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1,950.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 38.78 and a quick ratio of 36.58.

Bullish Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.