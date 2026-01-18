Analysts Set SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target at $11.13

Shares of SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.1250.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price objective on SURO Capital in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SURO Capital by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SURO Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SURO Capital by 2,587.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SURO Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SURO Capital during the third quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. SURO Capital has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,930.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -238.10%.

SURO Capital Company Profile

SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.

The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.

