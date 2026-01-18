Analysts Set SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target at $11.13

Shares of SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.1250.
SSSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SURO Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Capital One Financial set a $12.00 price objective on SURO Capital in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SURO Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded SURO Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Report on SSSS
Institutional Trading of SURO Capital
SURO Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. SURO Capital has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.
SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,930.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.
SURO Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. SURO Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -238.10%.
SURO Capital Company Profile
SURO Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) is a closed-end management investment company that operates as a business development company (BDC). Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, SURO Capital provides capital solutions to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. As a BDC, the company is governed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focuses on offering debt and equity financing to privately held businesses that may have limited access to traditional bank lending.
The firm’s primary business activities include originating and managing a diversified portfolio of senior secured floating rate loans, unsecured loans, unitranche debt, and equity co-investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SURO Capital
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
Receive News & Ratings for SURO Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SURO Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.