Vested Financial Planning LLC Acquires 18,393 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Vested Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 30.5% of Vested Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vested Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $37,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

