Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.68% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $1,275,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,768,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,721,000 after acquiring an additional 903,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,583,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,088,000 after purchasing an additional 378,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,490,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,711,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $731,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $240.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $264.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010 shares of company stock valued at $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

