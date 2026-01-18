Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.34% of GE Aerospace worth $1,077,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: GE and Lockheed Martin showcased rotating-detonation/ramjet technology for hypersonic missiles, evidencing GE Aerospace’s advanced propulsion work and potential long-term defense contract upside. Article Title

GE and Lockheed Martin showcased rotating-detonation/ramjet technology for hypersonic missiles, evidencing GE Aerospace’s advanced propulsion work and potential long-term defense contract upside. Positive Sentiment: GE promoted Mohamed Ali and created an expanded C-suite role to lead its enlarged commercial engines unit — a signal management is reorganizing to support commercial aftermarket and engine growth. Article Title

GE promoted Mohamed Ali and created an expanded C-suite role to lead its enlarged commercial engines unit — a signal management is reorganizing to support commercial aftermarket and engine growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Wolfe Research and TD Cowen raised price targets and maintained positive ratings (outperform/buy), reinforcing upward expectations for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analysts at Wolfe Research and TD Cowen raised price targets and maintained positive ratings (outperform/buy), reinforcing upward expectations for revenue and earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights GE’s history of earnings surprises and frames GE as having the setup to potentially beat again — supportive context but not definitive for the next quarter. Article Title

Zacks highlights GE’s history of earnings surprises and frames GE as having the setup to potentially beat again — supportive context but not definitive for the next quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup adjusted its price target (reported change to $378), a reminder that street views vary; such PT moves can nudge intraday volatility but aren’t a direct operational change. Article Title

Citigroup adjusted its price target (reported change to $378), a reminder that street views vary; such PT moves can nudge intraday volatility but aren’t a direct operational change. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets report an analyst downgrade that briefly pressured the stock, and a Zacks piece offers a contrasting view saying GE may not have the ideal setup to beat the coming quarter — indicating uncertainty around short-term EPS results. Article Title

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $386.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $325.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.29. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

