Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,553,509 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 273.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553,509 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.90% of Humana worth $907,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Humana by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of HUM opened at $273.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.63. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.