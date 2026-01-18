NiSource, Inc $NI Stake Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.10% of NiSource worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 195.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 182,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 340,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 29,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,070,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $44.88.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

