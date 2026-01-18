Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $36.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 5.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 397,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,874 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,815,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 976,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

