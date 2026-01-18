Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) vs. Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Head to Head Contrast

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seven and I and Maison Luxe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven and I 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven and I and Maison Luxe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.46 $1.14 billion $0.81 17.10 Maison Luxe $4.80 million 0.05 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Risk and Volatility

Seven and I has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seven and I and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven and I 2.79% 5.72% 2.09% Maison Luxe -6.04% N/A -20.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven and I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seven and I beats Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven and I

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

