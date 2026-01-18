Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,640 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 31,647 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 165,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of ARQQW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.25.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc is a London-based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-secure encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data and communications. The company’s flagship offering, QuantumCloud™, delivers one-time-pad-level security by generating and distributing encryption keys via a constellation of satellites and ground-based infrastructure. This approach enables enterprises, government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to secure data transmissions against both current and future threats posed by quantum computing.

Founded in 2017, Arqit has leveraged partnerships with space launch providers and cryptographic research institutions to develop a scalable global network of quantum key distribution (QKD) services.

