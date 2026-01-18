Short Interest in AleAnna Inc – Warrants (NASDAQ:ANNAW) Decreases By 33.0%

AleAnna Inc – Warrants (NASDAQ:ANNAW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,187 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 24,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,621 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AleAnna Inc – Warrants Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AleAnna Inc – Warrants stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. AleAnna Inc – Warrants has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.53.

Get AleAnna Inc - Warrants alerts:

AleAnna Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANNA, with its warrants trading under ANNAW. The company was formed as a blank check vehicle for the purpose of identifying and acquiring one or more businesses. AleAnna’s corporate structure allows it to operate without engaging in commercial business activities until a target is selected and a definitive acquisition agreement is executed.

In August 2021, AleAnna completed its initial public offering and began trading its units on the Nasdaq.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Inc - Warrants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna Inc - Warrants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.