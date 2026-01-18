BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,366 and last traded at GBX 1,358, with a volume of 62778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,354.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £540.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,301.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,309.32.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

