Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,147 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $325.45 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $386.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE and Lockheed Martin showcased rotating-detonation/ramjet technology for hypersonic missiles, evidencing GE Aerospace’s advanced propulsion work and potential long-term defense contract upside. Article Title

GE and Lockheed Martin showcased rotating-detonation/ramjet technology for hypersonic missiles, evidencing GE Aerospace’s advanced propulsion work and potential long-term defense contract upside. Positive Sentiment: GE promoted Mohamed Ali and created an expanded C-suite role to lead its enlarged commercial engines unit — a signal management is reorganizing to support commercial aftermarket and engine growth. Article Title

GE promoted Mohamed Ali and created an expanded C-suite role to lead its enlarged commercial engines unit — a signal management is reorganizing to support commercial aftermarket and engine growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Wolfe Research and TD Cowen raised price targets and maintained positive ratings (outperform/buy), reinforcing upward expectations for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analysts at Wolfe Research and TD Cowen raised price targets and maintained positive ratings (outperform/buy), reinforcing upward expectations for revenue and earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights GE’s history of earnings surprises and frames GE as having the setup to potentially beat again — supportive context but not definitive for the next quarter. Article Title

Zacks highlights GE’s history of earnings surprises and frames GE as having the setup to potentially beat again — supportive context but not definitive for the next quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup adjusted its price target (reported change to $378), a reminder that street views vary; such PT moves can nudge intraday volatility but aren’t a direct operational change. Article Title

Citigroup adjusted its price target (reported change to $378), a reminder that street views vary; such PT moves can nudge intraday volatility but aren’t a direct operational change. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets report an analyst downgrade that briefly pressured the stock, and a Zacks piece offers a contrasting view saying GE may not have the ideal setup to beat the coming quarter — indicating uncertainty around short-term EPS results. Article Title

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.