Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

