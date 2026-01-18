Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,727,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,572,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 480,429 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after buying an additional 226,842 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 743,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

