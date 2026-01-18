Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $91.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,951 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $91,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.