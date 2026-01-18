Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,021 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $111,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $981.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.34 and a 200 day moving average of $870.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,174.70.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

