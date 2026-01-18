Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,021 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $111,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
LLY stock opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $981.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,051.34 and a 200 day moving average of $870.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership — Lilly and Nvidia announced a joint $1 billion lab to build and equip an AI-enabled research facility, signaling long-term R&D acceleration and potential productivity gains for drug discovery. Nvidia and Eli Lilly Are Partnering on a $1 Billion Lab. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — Lilly reported completion of a Phase 1 study in China for a new oral candidate, advancing its oral-GLP1 pipeline and de?risking future regulatory steps outside the U.S. Eli Lilly Quietly Advances New Oral Candidate With Completion of Phase 1 Study in China
- Positive Sentiment: Oral and oncology R&D signals — Updates on olomorasib capsule study and a Japanese Phase 1 combo trial for next?wave obesity drugs show steady, diversified pipeline momentum beyond current GLP?1 franchises. Eli Lilly’s Olomorasib Capsule Study Signals Steady Pipeline Progress for Investors Lilly Advances Next-Wave Obesity Pipeline With Japanese Phase 1 Combo Study
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and strategic focus — JPMorgan highlights cardiovascular Lp(a) programs and analysts (e.g., Jefferies) maintain bullish targets, reinforcing the growth narrative beyond obesity drugs. JPM26: Eli Lilly highlights Lp(a) drugs as cardiovascular growth focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings momentum — Market indicators show strong momentum and high analyst interest ahead of upcoming earnings, which can amplify intraday moves but increases dependence on the print. Eli Lilly Shares Near Highs As Score Flags Momentum Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary — Several opinion pieces argue the recent dip is a buying opportunity given Lilly’s fundamentals; these help sentiment but are not new catalysts. Buy The Dip In LLY Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: FDA delay on oral obesity pill Orforglipron — Reports the regulator pushed its decision to April have pressured the stock by extending competitor advantage and delaying potential sales. LLY Stock Falls After FDA Reportedly Delays Obesity Drug Ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/competition litigation — A compounding pharmacy sued Lilly and Novo Nordisk claiming coordinated efforts to limit compounding substitutes; litigation risk adds regulatory/legal uncertainty. Lilly, Novo sued over GLP?1 drug dominance by compounding pharmacy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,174.70.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
