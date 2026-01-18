Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $106.99 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

