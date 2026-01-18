Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,533,937,000 after buying an additional 2,854,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,998,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,061,000 after purchasing an additional 574,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,500,000 after purchasing an additional 331,477 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,775,000 after buying an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,925,304.28. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 713,520 shares of company stock valued at $52,788,577. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.